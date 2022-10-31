Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement ahead of India visit after almost 3 years. See pic

Published on Oct 31, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is coming back to India after almost 3 years and has shared her excitement on Instagram. This would be her daughter Malti's first trip to India.

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie are coming home.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra is coming to India after almost 3 years. The actor will be coming home with daughter Malti for the first time. She took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement on her homecoming. She shared a picture of her boarding pass on her Instagram Stories to update her fans of her travel plan. Also read: Priyanka Chopra borrows Nick Jonas' outfit again, fans say 'hilarious she keeps wearing his clothes'. See pics

Sharing the picture of the boarding pass, Priyanka wrote, "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years." This would be her first trip to India after the Covid pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her travel plans.
Priyanka was expected to come home in April this year. She had told Travel+ Leisure in April, "My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. They welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. The couple stayed at home in Los Angeles during the Covid pandemic before resuming their work-related travel post a decline in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Priyanka continues to follow Indian tradition at home. She recently celebrated Diwali and conducted a puja with husband Nick Jonas and Malti. It was her daughter's first Diwali. The family of three were twinning in white ethnic wear as they performed a puja. Her mom Madhu Chopra is currently staying with them to spend time with the baby girl and was part of their Diwali celebrations.

Priyanka has multiple projects in pipeline. She has two Hollywood films: Its All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things, along with a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be making her OTT debut with Russo Brothers' show, Citadel.

