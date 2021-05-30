Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra denies securing vaccination through fraudulent means, issues statement

Actor Meera Chopra has issued a statement denying that she secured a Covid-19 vaccination via unfair means. Meera is the cousin of actor Priyanka Chopra.

In a statement posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday, she wrote, "We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly I also tried trying asking help from people I know and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres."

She continued, "I was just asked to send in my Aadhaar card. The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my Aadhaar card for registration and that’s the only ID I gave. No ID is valid until it has your signature. I myself, saw that so called ID card for the first time, when it came on Twitter. I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why.”

Meera's statement comes after reports of her having 'faked' her way to securing a vaccination began doing the rounds online. Earlier this week, Meera had shared a picture of herself getting the vaccination, at a facility in Thane. Shortly afterwards, an identification card that seemingly showed her posing as a frontline worker emerged online.

Politician Niranjan Davkhare shared a picture of the identification card, and wrote in a tweet that the matter should be investigated.

Meera lost two family members in 10 days during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I lost two very close cousins not because of Covid-19 but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn’t get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days, and the second one died after his oxygen dropped suddenly."

Meera has predominantly worked in South Indian movies. She made her Tamil films debut in 2005 with Anbe Aaruyire and ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Bangaram. She has also appeared in Hindi films such as 1920 London and Section 375.

