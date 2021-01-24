Priyanka Chopra is receiving praises not only from her peers in the film industry and fans but also her family for her performance in The White Tiger. The actor got messages of support from her in-laws, who are all proud of her performance in the movie.

Priyanka's youngest brother-in-law Franklin Jonas shared a poster of the film on Instagram, wishing her on the film's release. "Go watch this amazing movie on Netflix. So proud of @priyankachopra love you sis," he wrote in his post on Instagram Stories.

Post shared by Franklin on Instagram.

Her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr also made a post on Instagram, writing, "Everyone go see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra." Priyanka reacted to it with a heart-eyes emoji,

Kevin Sr also commented on Priyanka's post about the film and wrote, "Amazing performance. Your portrayal of Pinky was heartbreaking and inspiring. Love you." Even Mindy Kaling commented, "Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written."

Earlier, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas had also praised the film and Priyanka's work in it. "The White Tiger is out now on @netflix !!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team," he had written.

Priyanka had shared some photos from the film's sets, talking about why she took on the role. "I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead. Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao have supporting roles in the film. It is based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel by the same name.