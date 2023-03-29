Priyanka Chopra's manager was told by 'prominent' Bollywood people 'you're wasting your time'

Actor Priyanka Chopra broke her silence on the real reason behind her leaving India to work in the US in a recent podcast. Now, her manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the commotion caused by the actor's revelation. Anjula took to Twitter to reply to a fan page and talked about the noise that ‘naysayers’ make. (Also read: Here's what happened during Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra's 2012 feud: From angry tweets to clarifications)

A person tweeted on Tuesday, “Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC's US manager)'s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors b**ched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes.”

Anjula reacted to the tweet saying, “Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV!”

In the mentioned interview from 2021, Anjula had said, “I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India who were so negative. I was at Manish Goel's house at dinner with some prominent people from…I wouldn't say Bollywood, they hate that word…the Hindi film industry, and they were just so negative about her. They were like ‘she’s never gonna work, I don't know why you are wasting your time blah blah… I remember feeling really hurt at the time, ‘am I wasting my time?’ But this is where self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream right? To bring somebody from India to Hollywood but gotta tell you, when I look into Priyanka's eyes… you just believe. And I think Priyanka was just undeniable. And I think she is a disruptor and I believe in her talent. I just had more belief in myself than what those people were telling me.”

Anjula was the one who called up Priyanka while she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf in 2011 and asked her if she would be interested in a career in music in the US. She worked with Will.I.Am, Pitbull and others but her music career did not pan out. Later, with help from Anjula, Priyanka auditioned for acting roles in US and landed her first show Quantico.

In a new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka spoke about how she left Bollywood as she felt ‘cornered’ and had beef with some people.

