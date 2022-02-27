Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to becoming ‘nani’, says baby doesn't have name yet: 'Waiting for the pandit'

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has revealed that the actor has not finalised a name for her newborn baby yet. Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas became first time parents last month with the birth of their baby daughter via a surrogate. While the couple made the announcement about the baby's birth on social media, they did not reveal the baby's sex or name. A few media reports quoted sources as saying that the baby is a girl. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogate: We are overjoyed to confirm)

Dr Madhu Chopra celebrated 14 years of her cosmetic clinic on Saturday. At the event in Mumbai, Dr Madhu spoke with the paparazzi about Priyanka and her first grandbaby. “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother),” she said at the event. She added that she was grinning ear-to-ear about it. “I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy,” she added.

When asked about what the couple has named their baby, Madhu said the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” she said.

Announcing the baby's birth, Nick and Priyanka posted on Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote. Since then, neither has been too active on social media. Priyanka recently shared a note of support for the people of Ukraine amid the crisis with Russia. She also reacted to comedian Rosie O'Donnell's public apology in which she referred to her as ‘Chopra wife’ after not recognising her during an outing. You can read all about that episode here.

Priyanka will be seen next in Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa. She also recently signed a movie with Anthony Mackie, Ending Things. She also has Amazon Prime series Citadel with Richard Madden.

