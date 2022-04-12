Priyanka Chopra says her grandmother raised her while 'mom and dad balanced studying, medical careers', shares old pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as she shared pictures featuring herself, her grandmother, mother Madhu Chopra, and friend Priyam Mathur. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted the childhood pictures as she became nostalgic on her grandmother's birthday. Priyanka remembered how she had helped in raising her when her parents balanced studying and medical careers. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shakes after overeating to make space for food as she spends Sunday with friends, enjoys Korean barbecue)

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen sitting between her grandmother and Madhu Chopra on a bed. Priyanka's mother has her hands around her and Priyam. All of them pose for the camera. A bowl rests on the bed next to Priyanka's grandmother.

Priyanka, who rests her hand on her mother's lap in the photo, is seen dressed in a purple top and red skirt. She sports short hair. Both Madhu and Priyam are seen in white outfits. Priyanka's grandmother is in a brown saree with a white blouse.

In the second picture, Priyanka is seen feeding her grandmother. Her eyes are closed when the picture was clicked though she smiles.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life."

She added, "I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also, @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? (laughing emoji) #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just."

Priyanka has been sharing pictures on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her life since she became a mother earlier this year. Recently, she spent her weekend with her cousin, friends, and pet dogs. "Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a rose pink colored co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids. She also shared a few stories of herself on Instagram, eating out, and asking in a poll, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film Text For You. She will also be seen in Ending Things. She recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon TV series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

