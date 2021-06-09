Priyanka Chopra says 'love is powerful', celebrates Pride Month in new video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a message on love as she celebrated Pride Month in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka dropped a post in which she said, "Love is powerful." She also wished her fans a "Happy Pride Month".

Priyanka is seen smiling as she posted the sun-kissed video. She captioned the post, "Love is….Take a video sharing what love means to YOU and tag me so I can see! #HappyPrideMonth" followed by pride-themed heart emojis.

Several celebs as well as fans poured love taking to the comments section. YouTuber Lilly Singh wrote, "Yayayayya!! Thanks Didi x." Screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh and actor Zareen Khan dropped a bunch of emojis. A fan wrote, "So very beautiful." Another said, "Lovely priyanka." A third commented, "beautiful girl i see ever."

Pride Month was first celebrated in the US in 2000 when former US President Bill Clinton issued a presidential proclamation designating the month for the community.

Recently, Priyanka along with 28 other personalities signed an open letter by the UNICEF, asking G7 countries to donate 20% of their vaccines to countries that need them urgently. The letter, shared on UNICEF's website, stated that the upcoming G7 Summit will be a vital opportunity to ensure that vaccines are able to reach the "vulnerable populations" across the world.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden. The Amazon series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

The actor has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.