Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding reception in Delhi.(AP/PTI)
Priyanka Chopra receives personalised gift from brother-in-law Joe Jonas, see pic

  • Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she received a personalised gift from her brother-in-law, singer Joe Jonas.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra has received a personalised gift from her husband Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas. The actor took to Instagram Stories and revealed she received a bag with her initials, PCJ, inscribed on it.

The black bag also featured numerous badges, including Joe's name and a music console. The goodies were from an Italian footwear brand Koio, which has collaborated with the Jonas Brothers singer. Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, "Thank you Joe Jonas for the awesome Koio goodies."

Priyanka Chopra receives a personalised gift from Joe Jonas.
Priyanka has been married to Nick for two-and-a-half years now. The actor shares a great bond with Joe, his wife, actor Sophie Turner, and other Jonas family members. Speaking with Marie Claire, Priyanka had said, "We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it's a huge-ass party. It's all our parents, the girls, and the boys."

The actor has been in the United Kingdom lately, filming her upcoming series Citadel. Priyanka will be starring alongside Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden. Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It will release on Amazon Prime Video and will mark Priyanka's digital debut.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of her relaxing weekend, with comfy clothes and sunshine, see pics

Apart from the series, Priyanka was in England late last year and early this year to wrap the filming of her movie Text For You. The international movie also stars Sam Heughan, the star of the hit television drama Outlander, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili.

Joe, on the other hand, turned father last year. The singer welcomed a daughter, Willa, with Sophie in July 2020. The singer also recently reunited with Nick and Kevin Jonas to release a new song called Leave Before You Love Me, in collaboration with Marshmellow.

