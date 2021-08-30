Priyanka Chopra says she 'cried on the plane' as she got back to work with The Matrix Resurrections: 'I was terrified'

Priyanka Chopra has been stationed in Europe for a long time - first, in Germany for the shoot of her film, The Matrix: Resurrections, and later, in the United Kingdom where she has shot for Text For You and is currently shooting for the Amazon series, Citadel.

After she got back to work amid the pandemic, Priyanka had been sharing pictures of how work had been progressing with Covid-19 protocol in place.

In a new interview, she revealed that it wasn't smooth sailing for her and that there was a moment when she was terrified of getting back to work. Speaking to Vogue India, Priyanka said: “I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified.”

However, she felt reassured seeing all the Covid-19 protocol put in place on her sets, which made her more confident about shooting in London. Having her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and her family by her side in the initial days also helped, she added.

“He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year’s together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in. Then, when everyone left, I got on to Citadel,” she said.

Priyanka has had a busy year despite the pandemic. She starred in a supporting role in the Netflix drama and superhero film, We Can Be Heroes, written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. It released in December last year. She was also seen in The White Tiger, which she also executive produced. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, it also starred Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Then, in February this year, Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished, was launched. She also has an interesting array of films in the pipeline. She will star in a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Ma Anand Sheela. She will work with Mindy Kaling in a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor. Her latest film announcement was Jee Le Zaraa, where she will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.