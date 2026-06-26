Priyanka Chopra says she is 'more selective' about work since daughter Malti's birth: 'I don't do five films a year'

Priyanka Chopra was one of the most prolific female stars in Bollywood at the peak of her career. In the first 10 years of her career, she starred in 30 films while doing cameos and dance numbers in a dozen others, often doing 5-6 films a year. Even after she moved to Hollywood, Priyanka tried to maintain the pace of her work. All that changed after the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022. The actor recently opened up about how Malti forced her to be more selective about her work and who she spends her time with.

Priyanka on balancing career with motherhood

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is four years old.

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Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference in France earlier this week, Priyanka said that her life and outlook on work have changed since Malti came into her life. “My life has changed tremendously. I don't just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don't do five films a year. I don't travel the way I used to. I'm really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with,” she said.

The actor explained that she is much more selective about work now, and is learning how to balance her career with motherhood. “I'm navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now,” she added.

Nick Jonas on fatherhood

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka has been married to singer-actor Nick Jonas since 2018. The two welcomed Malti through surrogacy in 2022. Interestingly, earlier this month, Nick had shared similar thoughts about work and fatherhood. In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Nick opened up about how becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life, work and creativity. He said, “Becoming a father, we have a four-year-old, really changed everything for me creatively, both on the music side and as an actor. I’ve always loved acting, and I’ve kind of bounced between projects like Jumanji, which is very big, fun and exciting with an incredible cast, and then smaller projects, the kind of one-million-dollar movies that you really grind through. I love both.” Priyanka's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka has been married to singer-actor Nick Jonas since 2018. The two welcomed Malti through surrogacy in 2022. Interestingly, earlier this month, Nick had shared similar thoughts about work and fatherhood. In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Nick opened up about how becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life, work and creativity. He said, “Becoming a father, we have a four-year-old, really changed everything for me creatively, both on the music side and as an actor. I’ve always loved acting, and I’ve kind of bounced between projects like Jumanji, which is very big, fun and exciting with an incredible cast, and then smaller projects, the kind of one-million-dollar movies that you really grind through. I love both.” Priyanka's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka was most recently seen in the pirate adventure The Bluff opposite Karl Urban. She also starred in the second and final season of Citadel, the Prime Video show that also starred Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

In 2027, Priyanka will return to Indian cinema after almost a decade with SS Rajamouli's sci-fi epic Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is one of the most anticipated Indian films of recent times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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