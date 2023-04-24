Priyanka Chopra says she wants to be known by her first name like Rekha and Cher: 'I don’t even use my last name…'

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. The Russo Brothers-helmed series sees Priyanka taking on the role of spy agent Nadia Sinh. Priyanka, who kickstarted the promotions for Citadel in Mumbai a few weeks ago, said in a recent interview that she wants to go by her first name Priyanka only, citing the example of Cher and Rekha. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she didn’t audition for Citadel: 'People are cast due to merit and not because someone likes them')

Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of the web series Citadel on April 18, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priyanka had earlier revealed many interesting facts about Citadel and how she came to be attached to the project. The actor has said that Citadel was the first time in her 22-year-old journey as an actor that she received pay parity with that of her male counterpart in the series. She also revealed that she didn't audition for the part in Citadel, even though she had to audition during her initial years in Hollywood.

Now, in a recent interview with The Telegraph-t2, the actor was asked about having such a common name like Priyanka and how it is used in Hollywood. To this, Priyanka said, "I take full advantage of the fact that I am the only Priyanka most Americans know. But when I come to India, there are at least six Priyankas in the room! (laughs) So over the years I have got used to being just PC in India. But when I go to America, I am the only one. I don’t even use my last name most often there anymore. I want to now become like Cher! Or Rekha! Just Priyanka! (laughs) I love it."

The first season of Priyanka's spy series Citadel consists of six episodes, with the first two episodes set to premiere on April 28 on Prime Video. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil, and also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.​

The actor will start the shoot for her next feature in the UK titled Heads of State with actors Idris Elba and John Cena. The shoot also coincides with husband Nick going on tour with the Jonas Brothers in the UK during that time. Meanwhile, Priyanka also has Love Again, which premieres in May, in the pipeline. In the film, Priyanka will be seen with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey, with Nick also making a cameo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.