Priyanka Chopra says she didn’t audition for Citadel: 'People are cast due to merit and not because someone likes them'

Priyanka Chopra had made her Hollywood debut nearly a decade ago. After starring in the American TV series Quantico in 2015, followed by movies such as Baywatch (2017), A Kid Like Jake (2018) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), among others, the actor will soon be seen in the Prime Video series Citadel. Priyanka has been busy promoting the Russo Brothers' backed show – first in Mumbai and then in London and Rome. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80 percent’ of the stunts in Citadel Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the London premiere of Citadel.

In a new interview, Priyanka opened up about Citadel and how she landed the show without auditioning. Priyanka went on to speak about how 'auditioning isn’t a bad thing'. She said people are not cast ‘because they are the flavour of the season’ or someone likes them or has recommended their name. They are cast because of merit.

Priyanka told News18, “I didn’t audition for Citadel. But I had to audition for my first project in Hollywood. And auditioning isn’t a bad thing. It’s normal. In fact, we should do a lot more of it... People are cast because of merit and not because they are the flavour of the season or someone likes them or has recommended their name.”

She further said, “So, an actor like me who enjoyed being a leading lady in Bollywood and knows her job will not be side-lined when I’m auditioned. I’ll be good because I’m a good actor. I’ll win the job like I did with Quantico because I’m good at my job. And I’m not under-confident."

The first season of Priyanka's spy series Citadel consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and showrunner David Weil, and also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.​

In a recent interview, Priyanka had said that she performed most of the stunts in Citadel on her own without any body double. In an interview with DNA, Priyanka said, "Almost 80 percent of the stunts on the show, I did myself because I trust my body and my instincts. But I learnt a lot and the action that I have done on this show is definitely very different from what I have done before.”

