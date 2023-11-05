Priyanka Chopra says she'd often skip coming home on Diwali until her father's death: ‘I realised that life is short’

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently talked about the time when she was excelling in her career and juggling her family and work amid her busy schedule. Talking to Tiffany Reid for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event, Priyanka said there is pressure around young people to have everything figured out. She added that she at times would forget to call or wish her mother on birthdays. But things changed after her father's health scare. Also read: Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is 'just looking like a wow' in neon green saree

Priyanka Chopra on chasing career

Priyanka Chopra with her father in an old picture.(File photo)

The Citadel actor revealed that she realised the importance of time after her father fell ill. Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after he was diagnosed with cancer. She said, “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s? or how many times like I missed Diwali because I am working in Europe and they don’t have Diwali here so it’s fine. I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did.”

When Priyanka's father fell ill

“Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him. When he got sick, it was a really big… I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realised that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground,” she also added.

Priyanka Chopra shared a close bond with her father. She even has a tattoo dedicated to her dad. It reads, 'Daddy's little girl.'

Priyanka's work

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for work. She attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival and later briefly joined celebrities for the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Reportedly, Priyanka's mother was recently hospitalised for anaphylaxis treatment. As per Health Shots, Madhu had posted a photo from the hospital after her allergic reaction.

Priyanka Chopra has returned to the US now. She will be next seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

