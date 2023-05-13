Priyanka Chopra seen at London airport, fans think she is travelling to India for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav's engagement

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the London airport recently, a day ahead of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement. Taking to Instagram, a fan account posted a photo of Priyanka with a person at the airport. In the photo, Priyanka smiled as she posed for the selfie. (Also Read | Madhu Chopra blesses Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their engagement, says she is happy for them)

Is Priyanka Chopra travelling to India for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement?

For her travels, Priyanka wore a beige outfit and a cap. She also sported a no-makeup look. Sharing the photo, the fan captioned it, "Pri (Priyanka) in London." Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "She's really going to India for her cousin's engagement ceremony." Another person said, "This seems like an airport. I think it was a layover to her flight to India. Think she will arrive tomorrow in India." A comment read, "Do have a safe flight queen."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav are set to get engaged at his residence Kapurthala House in Delhi on Saturday. In the latest photos, the politician's house was seen decked up with lights and flowers for the special occasion. As per news agency ANI, the place has been decorated with floral rangolis using pink, white and yellow flowers, and all lit up with candles being placed on the floor. Earlier, Parineeti's residence in Mumbai's Bandra was seen decorated with lights to emit engagement vibes.

As per the report, the ceremony is expected to begin at 5pm and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. The event will be attended by families and close friends. Apart from Priyanka, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together for lunch in Mumbai in March. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Fans will see Parineeti with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Priyanka is currently seen in Citadel created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She also featured in Love Again with Sam Heughan.

