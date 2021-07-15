Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra serves glam street style looks in new pics, fans call her gorgeous

Priyanka Chopra served some fresh looks on Instagram on Thursday. Check out her latest pictures from London.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra wore a chic outfit in her latest pictures.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Thursday to share glamorous new pictures. The actor is currently in London, shooting for her upcoming spy series, Citadel.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a high neck beige crop top and metallic, champagne-coloured skirt. She is also wearing golden high heels, carrying a tan leather bag and wearing dark sunglasses with chunky golden earrings. In a second picture, she is seen wearing a brown overcoat on her outfit.

In the caption of her post, Priyanka wrote, "This bag tho…@fendi #FendiFirst. Congrats @mrkimjones @Silviaventurinifendi on your upcoming #FendiFW21 collection. It’s stunning." Priyanka's fans posted fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Many also called her gorgeous, stunning and beautiful.

The post was in promotion of a fashion brand. Priyanka was among the highest ranking Indians on this year's Instagram Rich List, released by social media agency Hopper. Priyanka landed at the 27th spot and as per the report, earns around 3 crore per post on Instagram.

Priyanka has been in London since last year, working on multiple projects. She first finished shoot for her movie Text For You, starring Sam Heughan and has now been working on Citadel with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit plays Jaya Bachchan as she recreates Silsila scene with Rekha on Dance Deewane 3. Watch

Last weekend, Priyanka also attended the Wimbledon Championships. She was spotted in the royal box of the Women's and Men's Singles Finals. She was joined at the match by her friends Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter.

Sharing pictures from the same, she wrote on Instagram, "An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest. Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter."

