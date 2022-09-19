Priyanka Chopra shares all the pics from Nick Jonas' happy 30th: Hugs for emotional mother-in-law, lavish feast and more

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures from the birthday celebrations of her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple celebrated his 30th at the Scottsdale National Golf Club with all their friends and family. (Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's ‘most memorable birthday')

In attendance were Nick's parents, his brothers Joe, Frankie and Kevin, and a host of other friends all dressed in white outfits. After spending the day at the golf course, they partied together at night amid a lavish banquette. There was also a speech by Nick's father, Kevin Jonas Sr, while Priyanka gave her mother-in-law Denise a big hug and got a lot of cuddles from Nick.

Check out the photos:

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas,” she wrote. Giving credit to the organisers and host, she wrote “This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy, @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man.”

Nick and Priyanka married in India in 2018 with twin Hindu and Christian ceremonies that celebrated both their cultures. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

