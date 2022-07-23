Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Parineeti Chopra and Malti Marie; thanks Nick Jonas for ‘most memorable birthday'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 with her nearest and dearest in Cabo, Mexico. On Saturday, the actor gave a glimpse of the ‘most incredible celebrations’ for her milestone birthday that were ‘planned and executed to perfection’ by singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple was joined by their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra, friend Natasha Poonawalla and her ‘birthday squad’ in the celebrations. Nick’s mother Denise Jonas was also spotted. Read more: Priyanka Chopra's sultry red look was star of her birthday bash with Nick Jonas and friends

In one of the pictures she posted on Instagram, Malti Marie could be seen wearing a ‘6 Months’ onesie with a pink skirt. She also wore a white hairband with a bow. Although Priyanka Chopra placed a white heart over Malti Marie’s face, it looked like the baby was also rocking a pair of pink sunglasses. In the picture, while Priyanka held their daughter in her arms, Nick was seen showing off a tiny cake with a note that read, ‘Happy 6 Months B-Day MM (Malti Marie)’.

Priyanka shared the adorable family photo along with a series of solo and group pictures from her birthday celebrations. “Just a girl and her birthday squad!” Priyanka captioned the pictures from her recent birthday trip. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl,” Priyanka wrote as she thanked Nick Jonas for planning her birthday celebrations.

Priyanka also wrote in her Instagram post how everyone made her birthday one to remember. “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka’s upcoming movies and web series include the highly-awaited Russo Brothers' show Citadel, and her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. She will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Farhan Akhtar film. She also has the upcoming action thriller Ending Things with Anthony Mackie. Her other Hollywood film is It’s All Coming Back to Me with actor Sam Heughan.

