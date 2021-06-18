Priyanka Chopra shares fans' happy messages as she joins Victoria's Secret: 'It’s fuelled me further'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday shared a post reacting to fans' messages that she received after joining Victoria's Secret, the lingerie brand. Calling it an incredible experience on receiving the messages, she said that it has fuelled her further, adding that she is excited to 'bring about meaningful change'.

With an aim to bring about a stark change to its image, Victoria's Secret has dropped its supermodels, also called Angels, and will focus on women empowerment. On Thursday, the brand revealed they have roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas, football star Megan Rapinoe along with five other women.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka on Friday wrote, "Representation matters. It’s crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do. It’s been so incredible to see the your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

"Ps: thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. For going on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love u and am especially proud of u on this one! 💪🏽❤️ @anjula_acharia @jamesgboulter @sonyaguardo @danasupnick," she concluded.

One of the pictures showed her fans' reactions and a fan wrote, "I personally cannot wait to see @VictoriasSecret start being more about their customers and less about the male gaze."

Another fan said, "Women should not be held to an angels standard, wings or no wings. Guys may drool but they aren't the ones wearing the products. Hooray for @VictoriasSecret." "This is extremely exciting! i've missed shopping in the stores but was never able to actually buy a bra in store and felt out of place for being bigger. I'm so excited for this rebrand," wrote another one.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has a few movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in The Matrix 4, led by Keanu Reeves, Text For You and a Bollywood movie. She also has the series Citadel in the making.