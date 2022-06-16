Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti Marie in birthday post for 'nani' Madhu Chopra. See pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a small glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie on Thursday night as she took to Instagram to share a picture with her and her mother Madhu Chopra. The occasion was Madhu’s birthday, which Priyanka marked with the special picture. Also read: Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra was a 'rock' during daughter Malti's hospitalisation; reveals why they shared the news

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture of herself and Madhu cradling little Malti in their hands. In the picture, Madhu smiled at the camera while Priyanka looked at Malti. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the picture.

Wishing her mother on her birthday, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.” Nani refers to maternal grandmother in Hindi. Several of Priyanka’s fans dropped heart emojis and showered love and blessings for the family in the comments section.

Priyanka and husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter in January through surrogacy. She was born four months premature. Nick and Priyanka shared in an Instagram post in May that Malti, whom they welcomed through surrogacy, was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) before they could bring her home.

Nick recently revealed that he and Priyanka felt it was important for them to share their journey with others, to tell them they are not alone when they face medical challenges. Speaking to People Magazine, Nick said, “I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital. It’s eye opening in a lot of ways.”

