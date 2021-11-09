Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her busy work day in Dubai. See pics
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her busy work day in Dubai. See pics

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from the events she attended in Dubai.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures from a Dubai event on Instagram.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:27 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Priyanka Chopra has now landed in Dubai after throwing a lavish Diwali party with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a series of pictures on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her busy schedule in Dubai.

In the first set of pictures posted by Priyanka, she shared pictures from a Dubai event that she attended for the launch of the Italian luxury brand Bulgari. She wore a saffron blazer dress in the first event and accessorised her look with jewellery. She captioned the picture, “What a wonderful day with my @bulgari family in Dubai. It was such an honor to launch the Jannah collection today. It’s incredible labor of love created by two passionate, powerful women, @lucia_silvestri and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, both of whom I admire tremendously. "

She added: "This collection is an homage to heritage, culture and a perfect amalgamation of the east and the west. I also have to give a special shout out to #MohamedBenchellal. Congratulations on winning the vogue fashion prize as well as the fashion trust Arabia award."

RELATED STORIES

She shared another set of pictures from the event, where Priyanka donned a long white gown. Have a look:

Apart from this, Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story and wrote on the video, “One night in Dubai’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a glimpse from her Dubai visit. (Instagram)

Read More: Priyanka Chopra, Kal Penn bring the house down at Lilly Singh's Diwali party, Tesher makes them dance to Jalebi Baby

A few days back, Priyanka shared pictures from her Diwali bash and penned a long caption on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Priyanka will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and Russo Brothers' Citadel. Most recently, Priyanka announced her big Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar directorial,  Jee Le Zaraa. She will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

