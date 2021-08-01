Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie, and Nick Jonas can't get over how 'hot' she looks. See here

Priyanka Chopra made full use of Instagram's features on Saturday, when she shared a post, a Story, and a Reel on the social media platform.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK.

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to Instagram to share a new selfie, prompting her husband Nick Jonas to declare, "You're hot." Priyanka Chopra is currently in the UK, where she's filming the upcoming Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers.

"Selfie mode," and "Citadel," were the two hashtags she used in the caption of her post, which showed her wearing a white dress. Nick Jonas couldn't help but call her 'hot' in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Sheeesh," while others called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous'.

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka also posted a picture of herself wearing a blue Bvlgari dress. She wrote in her caption, "Feeling the blue." And she wasn't done. Making full use of the social media platform's features, she also posted a Reel, which showed her on a boat ride with longtime stylist Divya Jyoti.

Priyanka has been on a work spree all through the year. After the back-to-back release of her Netflix films We Can Be Heroes and the Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, the actor resumed filming the romantic drama Text for You and Citadel, both in the UK.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra plan arm wrestling match, even 'Nick Jonas' is nervous

Before that, she'd completed filming The Matrix 4, in Berlin. She also has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling in the pipeline, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson. As a part of her multimillion-dollar overall deal with Amazon, Priyanka will co-produce a wedding-themed reality show with Nick, and create content across genres and languages for the streaming platform.

She is also eyeing a return to Bollywood in the coming months, and recently released her autobiography, titled Unfinished.

