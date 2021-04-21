Priyanka Chopra shares pic with Nick Jonas from 'the place where time stands still', says she misses him

Priyanka Chopra is missing her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick could not take their eyes off each other as they posed in a garden, surrounded by fairy lights with the twilight sky in the background.

Priyanka tagged the location as "The Place Where Time Stands Still" and captioned the picture, "Miss you so much my (love)."

Nick seems to have returned to the US. The singer was seen participating as a judge on The Voice. He has been sharing clips from the recent episode. Nick had been in the UK these past few weeks. He and Priyanka had been staying in London, where Priyanka is shooting her upcoming projects.

The couple recently walked the red carpet of the BAFTA awards together, where Priyanka was a presenter. They also announced the Oscar nominations a few weeks ago. The couple also celebrated Holi in the country, sharing pictures from their celebrations.

While Nick released an album earlier this year and has been busy with The Voice, Priyanka has been shooting back-to-back projects. Last year, she wrapped The Matrix 4 and dived into the making of Text For You. After she finished the project, she began work on Citadel, backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. She also appeared in The White Tiger earlier this year and even released her memoir, Unfinished.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra comes to The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's support after he faces racist comments in US

Earlier this week, Priyanka stepped forward to help mobilise resources in India via her social media platforms as the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19. "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home...I beg you to stay home," she had tweeted.