Priyanka Chopra shares plight of kids as she visits Kenya: 'Really difficult to hear stunted, when it comes to a child'

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself from a village outreach camp that was working towards saving lives of children and their caregivers in Kenya. The actor is currently in the African country, and has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF's efforts against Kenya’s hunger crisis. In her latest video, the UNICEF goodwill ambassador shared how children were being looked after in a region that lacked any kind of health facilities. Also read: Priyanka Chopra visits drought-hit Kenya, says ‘as a new mother, it really hits differently’

In the video, the actor, who wore a blue UNICEF T-shirt with a matching cap, was seen moving around the camp. Priyanka was heard saying, “When the children deviate from the (growth) chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted.”

She then showed an area, where the children were taken after their body measurements were noted. They were then given ready-to-eat treatment food by the health professionals. Toddlers and children were also seen eating food and being tested and treated by physicians in the clip. The actor also gave a glimpse of some ‘therapeutic sachets’ that were given for severe to moderate malnutrition as she distributed them among the children.

Priyanka also showed a ‘water distilling pill’ that was used to purify river water and was given to the children along with a bucket and soap for hygiene purposes. Many praised Priyanka for highlight UNICEF’s work in Kenya and supporting children in need. One commented on her video, “You're doing a great job.” Another one wrote, “Always helping others.”

“It may not look like much but the Nangolekuruk Village outreach site is at the frontline of saving lives of young children and their caregivers in this region. From early detection of Severe Acute Malnutrition, treating life threatening diseases like malaria and cholera, counselling mothers about nutrition, and providing the Water and Hygiene kits, this outpost is implementing the key lifesaving initiatives in an area that is severely lacking any kind of health facility,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.Priyanka continued, “So many more are needed because of how effective they are. I will share with you in my new post the danger of not addressing these issues early. More than just saving lives, they give the child a chance to grow, and to develop physically to their full potential.You can help now. Click the link my bio.”

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a video from her Kenya visit on Instagram, and written, “Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it’s happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I’ll be showing @unicef’s immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues.”

Priyanka has wrapped up work on her debut web series, Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She has two Hollywood films that will be released soon – Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in pipeline. Priyanka was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections.

