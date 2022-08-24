Priyanka Chopra plays with father in snow in unseen childhood pic as she remembers him on his birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen picture from her childhood as she remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra on his birth anniversary. The picture shows the father-daughter duo playing in the snow during their Kashmir vacation. Priyanka looks cute covered from head to toe in woollens, as she laughs while looking at her father. Also read: Priyanka Chopra fans love how Malti wears black pearl anklets like desi babies

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday dad. We miss you. Everyday.” She also added a red heart emoji. Her husband-singer Nick Jonas dropped a heart emoji too in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her childhood.

Hina Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also dropped hearts in reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “Your little smile are you kidding soooo precious.” Another person said, “The most adorable picture, happy heavenly birthday to your dad.” One more fan commented, “You look the same."

Priyanka is the eldest of two siblings. She is very close to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. Her dad died of cancer in 2013.

The actor had once opened up about losing her father to cancer during her interview with Oprah Winfrey on her show, Super Soul. Claiming her relationship with God changed after his death, she said, “I think around the death of my dad, I was very angry. My relationship with God changed a little bit. But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested.”

Adding about how she tried her bit to save him from cancer, she said, “Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or godwoman I needed to meet, every doctor I needed to go to. I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere, just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling.”

Priyanka currently lives with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles home. Her mother has been helping her bring up her daughter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.