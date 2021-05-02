Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India' as she raises 4.9 cr through her initiative
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India' as she raises 4.9 cr through her initiative

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' initiative to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India has collected almost ₹5 crore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has been raising fund for Covid-19 resources in India.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new social media post, letting her fans and followers know of how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. In the video, patients are seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, while medical staff talks of all kinds of shortages.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

The actor's followers thanked her for raising awareness about her home country's situation. "Proud of you @priyankachopra for using your huge platform for better cause and to help people around the world especially Indians," read a comment. "Some of the celebrities don’t need any help from outsiders. You doing a great job.., as ur insider for them so m sure they will appreciate ur help. Sometimes we need to see behind politics n focus on helping others. As life is very important," wrote another.

Last week, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser with Give India, asking fans to make donations and helps Indians get essential medical supplies. She made a please with all to contribute to the cause and share her message widely. Sharing an emotional video from London, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

Also read: Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

So far, she has raised 4.9 crore with her fundraiser. It has got support from international celebrities such as Richard Madden, Drey Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Lana Condor and many others as well

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new social media post, letting her fans and followers know of how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. In the video, patients are seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, while medical staff talks of all kinds of shortages.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

The actor's followers thanked her for raising awareness about her home country's situation. "Proud of you @priyankachopra for using your huge platform for better cause and to help people around the world especially Indians," read a comment. "Some of the celebrities don’t need any help from outsiders. You doing a great job.., as ur insider for them so m sure they will appreciate ur help. Sometimes we need to see behind politics n focus on helping others. As life is very important," wrote another.

Last week, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser with Give India, asking fans to make donations and helps Indians get essential medical supplies. She made a please with all to contribute to the cause and share her message widely. Sharing an emotional video from London, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

Also read: Saba shares pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur from her past birthday celebrations. See here

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

So far, she has raised 4.9 crore with her fundraiser. It has got support from international celebrities such as Richard Madden, Drey Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Lana Condor and many others as well

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra covid 19 news

Related Stories

hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two years of Las Vegas wedding with unseen photos, Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo

PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:41 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra puts on her dancing shoes in video to wish Text for You co-star Sam Heughan on his birthday. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:28 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP