Priyanka Chopra slays in black, Malti rocks a Gucci coat as Nick Jonas holds her in her arms. See pics inside

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming show Citadel besides cheering for Nick Jonas at his concerts. She recently stepped out with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and fans couldn't keep calm over how Malti looked like a cute little fashionista. She was in a Gucci overcoat and woolen boots. Priyanka also looked stylish in a black overcoat and matching pants with a beige turtleneck top. Nick was in a white hoodie, white cap and denims. Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with sis-in-law Sophie Turner after Jonas Brothers concert, both look divine

One of Priyanka Chopra's first official pictures with Malti. (File pic: Reuters)(REUTERS)

As photos of the Jonas family were shared by a fanpage on Instagram, many reacted to them with love. A fan commented, “Omggg (Oh my God) this fam is adorable!! And MM (Malti Marie) in her Gucci coat! What a fashionista already!” Another said, “Beautiful family MM looks super cute and her little shoes fit for a Princess.” One more fan commented, “Just love you guys and Mm she is so beautiful. I am so happy you guys took her to India and she is being brought up with two cultures...” Noticing Malti's resemblance with Nick, a fan wrote, “Malti is Nick's twin! She’s sooo pretty!!” A comment also read, “Oh! Can't get enough of this beautiful Lil family.”

Priyanka recently flew to India with Nick and Malti. She and Nick attended the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai post which Nick flew back to the US. Priyanka stayed back for the Citadel premiere and also visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Malti for the first time.

Malti was born six months premature via a surrogate in January last year. Priyanka said she had a medical condition due to which she and Nick opted for surrogacy. In an interview to Vogue, Priyanka revealed “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months. I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” she recalled. “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest."

