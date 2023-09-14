Priyanka Chopra smiles bright as she plays with daughter Malti at home. See pics

After showing support for Nick Jonas at his Jonas Brothers' concert, Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of Malti as she played with some friends. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti in her arms as they step out in LA, fans compare her to dad Nick Jonas)

The first photo shared on Instagram Stories shows Priyanka and Malti at home, sitting on a floor mat, surrounded by toys. Priyanka is wearing a black shirt and pants combo with big hoop earrings. Malti is in a floral frock. Priyanka held Malti by the waist and laughed as her daughter raised her hands in the air. The next picture showed Malti in a ball pit with two other children her age. The final picture featured Malti and her friend on a small tricycle.

Earlier this week, Priyanka attended a Jonas Brothers' concert in Los Angeles. She was joined by actor Preity Zinta on one of the nights.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted several pictures from the concert including a picture with the director Joe Russo. Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Incredible weekend”. Malti was also seen in the final image that Priyanka posted.

Several videos from the concert went viral on social media. In one of them shared on a fan page a girl can be seen talking to Priyanka and saying, “I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas. But I am glad you did." Hearing this, Priyanka replied, “I'm glad that I did too.”

Preity Zinta was also spotted at the concert and she posted glimpses of the event on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “What a fun night…and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers ..Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour… Last night I officially became a fan…"

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

