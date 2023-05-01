Priyanka Chopra smiles for New York paparazzi in casual outfit ahead of Met Gala

Actor Priyanka Chopra was out and about in New York, hours ahead of the Met Gala 2023. She recently confirmed her attendance. She is currently in the city with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Also read: Check out Met Gala 2023 live updates here

Priyanka Chopra in New York ahead of Met Gala 2023. (Photo: Jerry x Mimi/ Instagram)(Instagram)

In the paparazzi pictures, Priyanka was seen in a monochrome look. She sported a casual look in beige pants and a beige crop top. She also had a matching shrug and accessorised herself with a cap, sunnies and sneakers. The picture featured paps surrounding Priyanka. She greeted them with a smile.

Reacting to her fresh look ahead of the biggest fashion night in the city, fans have talked about their excitement on social media. In the comment section, one fan wrote, “Oh she looks fresh.” “She’s a true definition of beauty with brains, can’t wait to see what she has in store for us for met gala.”

A night before Met Gala, Priyanka was seen out on date night with Nick Jonas. In few photos shared by a fan account, Nick was seen dressed in a brown jacket. He stood in front of Priyanka who opted for a blue top with a black jacket in the picture. She held Nick's arm close.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event will take place on May 1 (May 2 in India). While nothing more is known about Priyanka's Met Gala look as of now, the actor previously did say it will have a 'special element'.

Journalist Marc Malkin, who is associated with Variety, met Priyanka at Citadel's LA premiere, and tweeted last week, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

This year's Met Gala will have Alia Bhatt in attendance for the first time. Fans are excited to see Priyanka and Alia sharing a moment on the red carpet as they will be teaming up for their upcoming Hindi film, Jee Le Zaraa.

