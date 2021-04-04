Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun with her dog Diana and enjoys Easter treats with family in London

Priyanka Chopra is spending Easter in London this year and shared a glimpse of her holiday on social media. The actor has been in London since the beginning of the year to film her upcoming projects. She took to Twitter and shared a picture of three dishes filled with Easter treats, including chocolates and candies, placed on the table.

A bunch of yellow tulip flowers was placed at one end of the frame. "Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy!" Priyanka then took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her, along with her pet dog Diana, soaking up the sun. Dressed in a full-sleeved, round-collared sweatshirt, Priyanka and Diana were seen enjoying the sun. Priyanka used the song 'Soak Up The Sun' by Sheryl Crow to sum up her mood.

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/LjRf0Hc7DP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2021





Priyanka also shared a picture of her and her husband, singer Nick Jonas' dogs resting in the outdoors together. "Family," she captioned the picture with Diana, Gino, and Panda in the fame.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dogs Diana, Gino and Panda.

Priyanka recently opened up about her bond with Diana. Speaking with Financial Times, Priyanka said, "I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into, and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me. I feel that about my pups in such a big way. If you look after them, they really look after you; they heal your heart. They make us more human."

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with the filming of Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame's directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel also stars Richard Madden. She will also appear in Text For You and The Matrix 4.

