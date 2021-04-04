IND USA
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan explains the right way to pronounce her name.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is fed up with people mispronouncing her name: 'Enough is enough'

  • Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, took to her Instagram and shared a video teaching the right way to pronounce her name.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, cannot handle people mispronouncing her name anymore and decided to teach everyone how to rightly pronounce it in a video. She decided to educate her followers after many people wrongly pronounced it during an Instagram live session.

On Sunday, Ira shared a video and revealed that her friends are teasing her about the mispronunciation. She explained how her name should be pronounced. She added that anyone who mispronounces would have to put 5000 in a swear jar which she would donate at the end of every month or year. She shared the video with the caption, "Ira. Eye-ra. Nothing else," and used the hashtags, 'enough is enough' and 'swear jar.'

Ira recently opened up about her battle with depression. Sharing a video on Instagram, Ira said, "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she said. Ira explained she "piles up stuff", and finally, "it gets too much and I crash." She added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes.

Back in February, Ira confirmed she was dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. On the occasion of Promise Day, a part of Valentine's week, she shared a loved-up post for him on Instagram featuring a bunch of adorable photos of the couple. “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy," she said, confirmed their relationship.

Also Read: Why doesn't Aamir Khan charge 'a single rupee' for his films? Let him explain

Unlike Aamir, Ira doesn't see herself facing the camera as an actor. Directing seems to be her calling, with Ira already making her directorial debut with the play, Euripedes’ Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role and also featured her brother, Junaid Khan.

