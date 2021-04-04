Why doesn't Aamir Khan charge 'a single rupee' for his films? Let him explain

Have you ever wondered how actor Aamir Khan is able to make whatever passion project he wants, and yet remain one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry? In 2018, Aamir explained in detail his 'business model', through which he doesn't charge 'a single rupee' before the film begins turning a profit.

Aamir, who has delivered record-breaking hits such as 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal, was last seen in the critical and commercial flop Thugs of Hindostan.

At an event, he outlined the way in which he makes films, giving examples of Taare Zameen Par and Talaash, both of which were made for small budgets, but ended up being massively successful for him.

He said, "I've stopped taking money upfront. I don't charge a single rupee for my films. If a film does well, first the investment is recouped. When everyone is paid and the cost is recovered, I earn a percentage in profits. So if a film doesn't work, I won't make money. But no one should suffer a loss, I feel responsible for that."

Aamir cited the example of Talaash, which he said was a film very close to his heart. He said that he was able to make it because he ensured that its budget doesn't cross a certain amount. He'd predicted it would make around ₹60 crore, but it ended up making ₹95 crore.

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

Further elaborating on his model, he said, "The model that I work on is, let's say a film costs ₹100 crore to make. So all the cost involved -- cast, crew, production -- I don't take any money. When the film releases, at that point I get zero money. As it starts to earn money, it goes towards the P&A (prints and advertising), which is over and above the ₹100 crore. Then, the investment is paid back. Now, the producer has recovered his cost. And then, I go into percentage of profits. There is no way the producer loses any money. So if the film sustains a loss, I don't get paid. The first rupee I earn is when the costs have been recovered."

Aamir hasn't starred in a film since Thugs of Hindostan, but will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was delayed because of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON