Robert Downey Jr in a still from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

  • On Robert Downey Jr's birthday, here's a throwback to the time he said that he is a fan of Aamir Khan and Lagaan and that he finds him 'extraordinary'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 07:19 AM IST

Robert Downey Jr has been saying he wants to come to India for over a decade. On his 56th birthday, here's a throwback to the time he said that he has been a fan of actor Aamir Khan, ever since he watched Lagaan.

The actor, who became one of the world's most popular stars after he began playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shot an India-set scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although the scene showed him at an Indian wedding, it wasn't shot in the country.

“I happened to see Lagaan and believe Aamir Khan was extraordinary,” the actor told a leading daily in 2010. He also said that he is very interested in Indian culture, and would love to visit the country some time. “India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy and Bollywood boogie,” he said.

Also read: When Marvel flat out refused to hire Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man because it ‘could be biggest dumpster fire ever’

As of 2021, the actor hasn’t had the chance to visit the country. He said while promoting Avengers: Endgame in 2019 that he is grateful for his Indian fans.

During a video conference with groups of fans in several Indian cities, the actor reacted to their cheers and said, “Wow... I can’t believe it... This is incredible. I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative.” He added, “You guys are just amazing fans. I can’t wait. I cannot believe I haven’t been to India. I’m coming there so damn soon.”

The actor concluded his MCU run with Avengers: Endgame. He is rumoured to be appearing in a cameo in Black Widow, which releases this summer in theatres and on Disney+. Aamir, meanwhile, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

