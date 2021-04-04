IND USA
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Parineeti Chopra reveals advice Priyanka Chopra gave her when she was going through a career lull

  • Parineeti Chopra has said that her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, is very proud of her three back-to-back releases, and that she had advice for her when Parineeti was experiencing a career lull.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:37 PM IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who recently appeared in three back-to-back films, has said that she made a concentrated effort to pick films that justify the talent audiences spotted in her when she first started out. She admitted to having made a few wrong choices along the way, and said that her cousin, Priyanka Chopra advised her to be more careful about the roles she picks.

Parineeti appeared in the Netflix remake The Girl on the Train, the long-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and the sports biopic Saina, all in the span of a few weeks.

In an interview, she said that she speaks with Priyanka 'almost every other day', and that her cousin had valuable advice for her during her career lull. She told a leading daily, "She was just as you would imagine a mentor and older protective sister to be. She has 20 years of more experience than me. She used to always pat me on the back and say that she's proud of me when I was doing good work. When I was not doing my best work, she used to tell me that I needed to choose roles that prove me as an actor. Now, she has seen my three recent films and says that I am finally back to who I was. She's very happy. I talk to her often, almost every day in fact."

Parineeti said that she understands when actors say they aren't comfortable about being referred to as someone's sister or brother, but she's not complaining about the Priyanka connection. She said, "If you are going to be constantly overshadowed by someone, you might have a problem. But I have never had that problem. I am proud that Priyanka is my sister. Look who's sister I am! Why would I have a problem as long as I have my own identity which I have certainly achieved through my work?"

Also read: Watch Parineeti Chopra mimic Saina Nehwal's moves to perfection, train hard for biopic

Priyanka has largely moved base to Hollywood, where she is currently working on numerous projects. She recently appeared in back-to-back Netflix films -- We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger -- and then began shooting Text for You and Citadel.

