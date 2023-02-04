Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie to snowy Colorado, calls it 'perfect moment' See pics

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared pictures as she spent quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends in Colorado. She posted picture with daughter Malti, as she stepped out to show her the snow. She was all smiles as she posed with her friends and daughter in the post and called it ‘perfect moments.’ Along with fans, her singer-husband Nick Jonas reacted to her vacation post. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics of Manali home after snowfall; says she's missing mom-made laddus, pahadi meat cooked by dad)

In pictures, she wore woollen white co-ords, and kept her hair untied. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. Malti was lying down in a baby stroller. In one of the pictures, Priyanka held the baby stroller, and looked back to pose for the camera. Her background showed houses covered with snow under a clear blue sky. In another, she posed with a group of her friends. The picture featured Jess Disilvio, Akari Kalai and Cavanaugh James. All of them smiled bright in the background of pine tress covered with snow.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Creating perfect moments everyday.” She tagged clothing brand- Perfect Moment on her post. Nick Jonas dropped heart and fire emojis. Actor Sarah Haden commented, “Major FOMO!! Love you guys.”

Reacting to the post, one of Priyanka's fans wrote, “Wow, looking good, Mrs Jonas.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful momma.” Other fan wrote, “The one and only desi girl.” “The sweetest mother”, wrote one. “My all time favourite. Boss lady”, added other. Many fans dropped heart emojis. Nick Jonas also shared a video of him while skiing and wrote, “I feel it.”

Priyanka got married to Nick in a Christian and a Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The two were engaged only after two months of dating. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Last year, the couple became parents and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Malti made her public debut in support of her dad Nick as she joined mom Priyanka at the recent Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Fans were in awe after they saw Malti, and gave cute compliments to her.

