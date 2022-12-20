Priyanka Chopra steps out to show Christmas lights to Malti, takes dig at Nick Jonas for his lack of interest. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures as she stepped out with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti to see Christmas lights in New Jersey. She called the time “perfect winter days”. She also took a dig at Nick for not showing any interest while she clicked a mirror selfie of them together. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Malti a taste of her luxury life as they fly first class for holiday. See pic

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.” The first picture showed Priyanka in a black and white winter outfit, clicking a mirror selfie. Nick Jonas is also seen in the frame but with his head down while he checks out his cellphone. The picture is followed by glimpses of Priyanka with Malti as she carries the little one in a baby carrier to show her the Christmas decor in the area. Malti is in a yellow knitted cap with her face partially visible in the pics.

Priyanka Chopra shared pics with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra with Malti in New Jersey.

A fan reacted to her post, saying, "Lovely first Christmas memory!!" while hinting at how Malti would be celebrating her first Christmas this year. The couple welcomed her in January via surrogacy. Another wrote, “Awww the cutest family.” One more called them a “lovely family”.

A day before, she had shared a flight picture with Malti and captioned it, "Off we go..." The mother-daughter duo could be seen looking outside the plane window in contrasting black and white outfits. She had also shared a family picture from their aquarium visit in Los Angeles last week.

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime web series, Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, the sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. The actor has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in which she will be co-starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be a tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

