Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black dress at BAFTA 2021, Nick Jonas has this to say
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black dress at BAFTA 2021, Nick Jonas has this to say

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures to reveal her look for the BAFTA ceremony in London. She is set to present an award at the prestigious event.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra shares her look for 74th BAFTA.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be one of the presenters at the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, has shared her look for the grand event. BAFTA was delayed from its usual February date because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is now being held on Sunday, April 10, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In the pictures she shared, Priyanka wears a black dress with a huge, colourful butterfly designed in the centre it. Priyanka shared the pics and captioned, "BAFTAs @luxurylaw @bulgari." Nick was among the first ones to comment. He dropped fire emojis on the post.

A screenshot of Priyanka's post and Nick's response to it.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Janhvi Kapoor sings Sheila Ki Jawani to stay motivated at gym, watch video

Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic, see here

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students

'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek on how Aaradhya deals with paps

Other presenters of the night include Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Richard E Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Announcing Priyanka's name as one of the presenters, the official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted on April 8, "We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugubatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne."

The Baywatch star was most recently seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is nominated in two categories at the BAFTA - best leading actor male for Adarsh and adapted screenplay for director Ramin Bahrani.

The 38-year-old actor's had recently announced the Oscar nominations, along with her Nick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra baftas bafta film award bafta award the white tiger

Related Stories

hollywood

BAFTA 2021 time and where to watch: Here's how to live stream the ceremony, where Priyanka Chopra is a presenter

PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:53 PM IST
hollywood

Anthony Hopkins: I look over my life now and I am astonished that I am still here

PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP