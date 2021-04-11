Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black dress at BAFTA 2021, Nick Jonas has this to say

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be one of the presenters at the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, has shared her look for the grand event. BAFTA was delayed from its usual February date because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is now being held on Sunday, April 10, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In the pictures she shared, Priyanka wears a black dress with a huge, colourful butterfly designed in the centre it. Priyanka shared the pics and captioned, "BAFTAs @luxurylaw @bulgari." Nick was among the first ones to comment. He dropped fire emojis on the post.

A screenshot of Priyanka's post and Nick's response to it.

Other presenters of the night include Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Richard E Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Announcing Priyanka's name as one of the presenters, the official Twitter handle of BAFTA tweeted on April 8, "We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugubatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne."

The Baywatch star was most recently seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is nominated in two categories at the BAFTA - best leading actor male for Adarsh and adapted screenplay for director Ramin Bahrani.

The 38-year-old actor's had recently announced the Oscar nominations, along with her Nick.