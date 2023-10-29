Priyanka Chopra stuns in white saree for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Watch

Trust Priyanka Chopra to turn heads as the Desi Girl in the house! The actor turned up on the second day at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a stunning white saree. She was set to deliver a Masterclass Session with actor Bhumi Pednekar on the third day. (Also read: Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan attend opening ceremony. See pics)

Priyanka's white saree look

Priyanka Chopra is the Chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is taking place from October 27 to November 5.

Priyanka oozed confidence in a white sari with blue motifs along with a V-neck matching blouse on the third day at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The video of her look was soon posted on Instagram by a known paparazzo account. In the video, Priyanka was seen stepping out of the elevator as she proceeded to stand and pose for the paparazzi with a smile. She chose a white and blue neckpiece, and completed her look with red lipstick and blow-dried hair.

Priyanka also attended the opening ceremony of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday. The star-studded affair was attended by the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Tejasswi Prakash, Avneet Kaur, Saiee Manjrekar, Raashi Khanna, Utkarsh Sharma, and Palak Tiwari.

Priyanka was part of a Masterclass with Bhumi on the second day of the festival. Another video showed the two actors talking to each other in the festival. Bhumi chose a white a bandhgala kurta paired with pants and matching heels for the day.

More details

Priyanka Chopra lives in Los Angeles with husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti. She is currently in India for the film festival.

The film festival opened with Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders, which is directed by Hansal Mehta. Some of the other titles which would be screened at the festival include Aparna Sen's The Rapist, starring Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, and Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank.

