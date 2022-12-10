Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie out for lunch in LA, lets her scroll through magazines. See pics

Priyanka Chopra seems to have enjoyed a great day with her daughter Malti Marie on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with Malti. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie get ready for Christmas, pose together inside their lavish home. See pics)

The first picture showed Priyanka in a black night suit with roses printed on it. She has Malti in her lap, wearing a woven green onesie. The little one is flipping through a magazine and lands on an ad for Chanel. Priyanka tagged husband Nick Jonas on the Instagram post and wrote, “Oh boy!”

Priyanka Chopra with Malti.

In the second picture, Priyanka stood outside a Korean barbeque restaurant in Los Angeles with Malti in her arms. Priyanka wore a black coat with black pants and some chunky sports shoes with a black cap. Malti was spotted in a blue sweater, pants and pink shoes. Both of them were looking at an ad for the restaurant. Priyanka captioned the post with a thank you note for her friend. “Thanks for lunch @akarikalai,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter at a restaurant.

Priyanka was at the Red Sea Film Festival last week. She made stunning appearances at the fest in a shimmery golden gown for opening ceremony and later attended a Bulgari event in a bright pink gown.

Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

