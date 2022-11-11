Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie get ready for Christmas, pose together inside their lavish home. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is back in Los Angeles. The actor shared a photo of herself with a huge Christmas tree she’s set up in her lavish home. She also shared a photo of herself and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, where the two sat in front of a fireplace as they soaked in the festive vibe of their home weeks ahead of Christmas. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares her cutest pic ever with Nick Jonas and Malti upon LA return

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor inside her massive living room. An elaborate Christmas tree that was all lit-up with fairy lights and decorated Christmas ornaments was seen in the background. Pointing towards it with her eyes shut, Priyanka wrote along with the photo, “It’s up!” The actor added a Christmas tree emoji, heart eyes emoji, fire emoji and evil eye amulet emoji along with it. Priyanka wore a white sweater with hoop earrings in the photo.

In another picture from around the same time, Priyanka was seen with Malti Marie. The mother and daughter sat in front of a fireplace with their backs towards the camera. Their faces were not visible. Malti wore a printed white outfit in the picture. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “It’s beginning to look a lot like…”

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Christmas prep at home.

Earlier on Thursday, after returning to LA, Priyanka had shared a photo of herself with daughter Malti Marie in her arms, and husband Nick Jonas by their side. The actor captioned the post, "Home." She added a heart emoji, an evil eye emoji and a folded hand emoji along with it. She returned to the US after being in India for almost a week. Earlier this month, Priyanka had arrived in Mumbai after a gap of three years. During her stay in Mumbai, Priyanka was busy with promotional events for her haircare brand. She later travelled to Lucknow, where she stepped out for on field trips for UNICEF as their goodwill ambassador.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, and will next be seen in Russo Brothers-backed Citadel. Her next Hollywood project is Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

