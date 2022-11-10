Priyanka Chopra shares her cutest pic ever with Nick Jonas and Malti upon LA return. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a glimpse of her ‘home’ on Instagram and it consists of her two dearest people- daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. She just returned to Los Angeles after visiting India. While she was wrapping up some work in her homeland, Nick and Malti stayed at home. Also read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on India visit

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Home” followed by a heart, praying hands, infinity and evil eye emojis. In the picture, Priyanka held Malti in her hands while lying on the floor. Beside them, Nick, in awe of the mother-daughter duo, stared at them with a smile. The face of the little one is not visible as usual.

This was Priyanka’s first visit to India after becoming a mother. Priyanka announced in January this year that she and Nick have welcomed a baby girl, via surrogacy. While she was expected to bring Malti with her to India, recently Nick shared how travelling with his baby girl has been a different kind of experience.

He told Travel + Leisure, “I mean, travel is definitely different now… I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It's pretty funny. But, also, the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.” Priyanka and Nick are currently based out of the US.

Priyanka will be next seen in the romance drama Love Again with Sam Heughan. She also has the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. She will be also starring in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback film, Jee Le Zara. It will be Priyanka’s first film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

