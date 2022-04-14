Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter for first time, shares how she'll raise her: 'As a new parent right now...'

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about what all goes through her mind as a new parent. The actor and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy. During a chat with Lilly Singh about her new book, Priyanka talked about what kind of parents she had and what kind of a parent she wants to be for her daughter. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says her grandmother raised her while 'mom and dad balanced studying, medical careers', shares old pics

Lilly Singh is launching her new book titled 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ...' and had a chat with Priyanka about the same. During the conversation, Priyanka also talked about her thought process as a new parent.

She said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Priyanka is the daughter of Dr Madhu Chopra and late Dr Ashok Chopra. Both served as doctors in the army.

Madhu Chopra is yet to meet her grandchild. While talking to the paparazzi at an event, she said that the baby is yet to be named. Sharing her happiness on becoming a grandmother, she said, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

Priyanka currently has several projects lined up. She has wrapped up shooting for Text For You and web series, Citadel. She has recently signed Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie. She also has Farah Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

