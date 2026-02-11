Priyanka Chopra on people gossiping about her and Nick Jonas' marriage: If they want to keep waiting for it to implode…

Actor Priyanka Chopra has responded to "conspiracy theories" about her marriage to singer Nick Jonas. Speaking with Variety, Priyanka said that if "people want to keep waiting" for their marriage to "implode, that’s their choice." Priyanka also added that she is unaware of what about her and Nick Jonas "rubbed people the wrong way. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra talks about people's reaction to her, Nick Jonas' marriage The actor said, “We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it. I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”