Priyanka Chopra on people gossiping about her and Nick Jonas' marriage: If they want to keep waiting for it to implode…
Priyanka Chopra praised Nick Jonas' sincerity, adding that his parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded people, and so she can see where it comes from.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has responded to "conspiracy theories" about her marriage to singer Nick Jonas. Speaking with Variety, Priyanka said that if "people want to keep waiting" for their marriage to "implode, that’s their choice." Priyanka also added that she is unaware of what about her and Nick Jonas "rubbed people the wrong way.
Priyanka Chopra talks about people's reaction to her, Nick Jonas' marriage
The actor said, “We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it. I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it — different countries, different religions, age gap. It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”
Priyanka praises Nick's quality
She also praised Nick's sincerity. “We got married really quick, within six months of meeting. When I first married him. I didn’t know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like this is crazy. This is put on. But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession which requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him,” she added.
About Priyanka and Nick's wedding, their family
Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan when she was 36 years old, and he was 26 years old. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.
About Priyanka's projects
Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set to release on April 7, 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.
She will next be seen in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
