Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah that she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her: 'I wanted kids'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah that she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her: 'I wanted kids'

Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra has talked about several aspects of her life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. A new promo for the upcoming episode shows Priyanka talking about how she was ‘swept' off her feet by husband Nick Jonas.

Taking cues from her recently released memoir, Unfinished, Oprah asked Priyanka to open up about how her mother Madhu Chopra played a prominent role in getting her to settle down with Nick.

Priyanka said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award

Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic

Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth

The White Tiger actor said that her mother had a marriage of partnership and it was she who actually 'manifested' him in that scenario. She said, “I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage, she had a marriage of partnership, they worked together, they lived together, they built (their) home together, they built their life together in equal partnership and I saw that while growing up. And, I am just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with, with Nick, I just kind of swept, I’d let it happen.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo

Priyanka and Nick have a 10-year age gap. They tied the knot on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was followed by multiple lavish receptions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished nick jonas priyanka chopra priyanka chopra nick jonas marriage

Related Stories

bollywood

Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali Shah, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha bring anthology of 'ajeeb' tales to Netflix

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST
bollywood

Anupam Kher dedicates song to fellow bald men: 'Main bhi ab ganjo mein hu'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP