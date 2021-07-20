Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas, shares pics of her quiet birthday celebrations as she soaks up the sun by a pool
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas, shares pics of her quiet birthday celebrations as she soaks up the sun by a pool

Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures from her quiet birthday celebrations and thanked Nick Jonas. Check out her post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on Monday.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked her husband Nick Jonas and everyone else for their wishes on her birthday. The actor had a quiet birthday in London where she is shooting for her upcoming projects.

Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures late Monday and wrote in a long note, "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas had posted pictures of Priyanka Chopra to wish her on her birthday. One of the pictures showed a Priyanka posing glamorously for the lens while another one had Priyanka as a child. Nick captioned his post with, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Also read: Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar after pheras, watch their wedding video

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel, which is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She has a packed slate of films and shows that includes The Matrix 4, Text for You, a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with Nick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor opts for a healthy dinner featuring broccoli, mushrooms and bell peppers: 'Monday night clean'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:21 PM IST
tv

Rahul Vaidya bids inhibitions goodbye as he kisses Disha Parmar after pheras, watch their wedding video

PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP