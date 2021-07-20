Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas, shares pics of her quiet birthday celebrations as she soaks up the sun by a pool

Actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked her husband Nick Jonas and everyone else for their wishes on her birthday. The actor had a quiet birthday in London where she is shooting for her upcoming projects.

Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures late Monday and wrote in a long note, "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas had posted pictures of Priyanka Chopra to wish her on her birthday. One of the pictures showed a Priyanka posing glamorously for the lens while another one had Priyanka as a child. Nick captioned his post with, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Also read: Rahul Vaidya kisses Disha Parmar after pheras, watch their wedding video

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel, which is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She has a packed slate of films and shows that includes The Matrix 4, Text for You, a rom-com with Mindy Kaling, and a reality show with Nick.