Priyanka Chopra told Farhan Akhtar she 'better be dancing' in Jee Le Zaraa: 'Long time since I spoke dialogues in Hindi'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has talked about Jee Le Zaraa, her upcoming Bollywood film alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. In a new interview, Priyanka revealed that she told Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, that she 'better be dancing in this movie'. The actor added that it has been a long time since she delivered lines in Hindi.

With Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar will be returning to the director's chair. He has also written the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The road trip film features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors in 2022.

Speaking with NDTV, Priyanka said, "End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie'."

Priyanka also spoke about her journey in Hollywood and her latest release, The Matrix Resurrections. "For people to develop confidence in you takes time. I have been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood). It's very exciting to be trusted with a movie like The Matrix Resurrections." She also added, "Few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, where we have pushed the envelope, where the door has been kicked open and we have demanded a seat on the table."

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the Matrix franchise. The film also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Jada, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others. Priyanka essays the role of grown-up Sati.

Recently, on the daytime talk show The View, Priyanka talked about shooting for the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She recalled crying and how her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith reassured her.

“This was the first thing I shot after our lockdown and this was in Berlin. I was flying from Los Angeles to Berlin and after not going anywhere for six months, it was terrifying. And by way of our jobs, we are the only people on the set that have to take off our masks. I’m asthmatic, my husband (Nick Jonas) is Type 1 diabetic, it was just so terrifying. I remember crying and Jada was on the flight with me. She was just such a leader. She held my hand and she was like, ‘We are going to do this together.’ She is a boss, I love her,” she had added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also has the Amazon series Citadel, and Text For You in the pipeline.