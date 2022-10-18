Priyanka Chopra visits drought-hit Kenya, says ‘as a new mother, it really hits differently’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has shared a heart-wrenching video from her visit to Kenya, highlighting the water and hunger crisis looming large in the nation. The actor is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights and visited the drought-hit regions to get first-hand information about the situation. She said it affects her as a mother differently. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Malala Yousafzai as she unfollows Hasan Minhaj, says 'he prefers petty over funny'

Priyanka says in the video, “I am very uneasy today. My mind is in a million places at one time, I am really feeling on the edge. It's been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I am in Kenya with UNICEF to see the first hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it really hits differently. I know its going to tough but I want to take you on this journey.”

She captioned it on Instagram, “Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it’s happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I’ll be showing @unicef’s immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues.”

Requesting her fans to donate for the cause, she added, “Please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, “What you think is small, is the small that I don’t have.” I have donated and I hope you will too.”

Priyanka was last seen in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections. She has quite a few coveted projects in her kitty. She has wrapped up work on her debut web series, Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She has two films: Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. She has also signed Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

