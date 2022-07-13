Priyanka Chopra shares pics on mother-in-law Denise Jonas and brother Siddharth Chopra’s birthday: 'Blessed to have you'

Priyanka Chopra shared heartfelt notes on her brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ birthdays. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her birthday wishes for the two, as they turned a year older on July 12. While she shared a solo childhood picture of brother Siddharth to wish him, she shared a more recent photo of her and Nick Jonas’ mother Denise. Read more: Priyanka Chopra rests her head on Nick Jonas' shoulder as they soak in Lake Tahoe's beauty

Priyanka shared a throwback of Siddharth on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you.” Siddharth is the younger brother of the actor, and is a professional chef. Meanwhile, to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday, Priyanka shared a photo of herself posing with Denise. In the picture, both are seen smiling and looking into the camera. “Happy birthday Milly. Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on Instagram Stories as she wished Denise Jonas and Siddharth Chopra on their birthdays.

Priyanka recently shared glimpses of her outing with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They were joined by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and their friends on their trip to Lake Tahoe in the US.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie, in January 2022. In their Instagram posts, Nick and Priyanka revealed that their baby girl was born via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time.

Priyanka will be soon seen in the web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Russo Brothers, the sci-fi series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars actor Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will be seen with actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

