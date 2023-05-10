Priyanka Chopra's 'perfect mornings' feature daughter Malti Marie. See her pic in cute earrings

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been giving glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they spent their time together in New York. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka shared a candid picture of Malti. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra says mom and mom-in-law take care of Malti when she and Nick Jonas are working)

In the picture, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas sat on the bed as Priyanka clicked the picture from the side. The glass window near the bed gave a view of the city. Malti wore a printed blue floral dress. She also wore silver and blue small earrings. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, “Perfect mornings...”

A fan account shared the picture on Instagram and several people posted comments. A person wrote, "She is definitely a ray of sunshine…" A comment read, "She’s beautiful." An Instagram user commented, "She's so adorable." "Baby girl. Much needed. Love her little outfit," said another fan.

Priyanka has been sharing pictures and videos of Malti documenting her New York visit. Recently, Priyanka posted a clip of her daughter giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York. She wrote, "Love our walks in Central Park."

Prior to this, Priyanka shared pictures from her shopping date with her daughter. In one of the photos, Priyanka carried Malti in her arms while shopping for stuffed toys. Malti was also seen playing with a toy food cart. The actor captioned the post, "Saturday done right."

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside Priyanka in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

Priyanka is currently seen in the web series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She was also seen in the film Love Again. Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

