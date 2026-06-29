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Producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Welcome To The Jungle box office: ‘We can guarantee effort, not result’

Welcome To The Jungle released on June 26 and has earned ₹63.75 crore so far. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala reflects on box office pressure and decades-long bonds.

Jun 29, 2026 12:53 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Welcome to the Jungle released in theatres on June 26 and is holding its own with a steady audience and 63.75Cr net collection across 34,649 shows in its opening weekend. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala feels that for him the films have never been a game of opening weekend numbers or instant success. He also dived into his decades-long working relationships with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

About box office pressure

Firoz Nadiadwala on Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Talking about the box office pressure with ANI that comes with bringing bigger franchise movies, Firoz said, “We can guarantee effort, not result. Have you heard that phrase, 'Till my last breath'? I don't subscribe to that. From our side, it should be like—'till after my last breath.' Koshish chalu rehni chahiye (The effort must continue).”

He shared that the team kept releasing fresh promotional material and trailers right until the film arrived in cinemas. Even after release, he believes the responsibility towards a film does not end, and every possible effort should continue to help it reach more audiences.

A bond that has lasted for decades

Firoz Nadiadwala recently spoke about his long-standing friendships with stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He explained, "Even Akshay ji and Suniel ji are the same. We are a team, and we stand with each other. I have been fortunate and blessed to work with Paresh ji since 1987. It's almost 40 years now. Akshay ji and my relationship goes back to 1996. Anna—that is Sunil ji—and I have been working together and have been friends since the early 1990s. These are relationships that have developed and matured over decades.”

A star-studded ensemble

 
firoz nadiadwala akshay kumar box office
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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