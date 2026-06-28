Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film eyes a big Sunday, crosses ₹58 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on 26 June, with paid previews held on 25 June. The film received good reviews and has taken a decent start at the box office. Let us take a look at how the film is performing on its first Sunday! (Also read: Akshara Singh says Akshay Kumar continued to shoot Ghis Ghis Ghis song despite having 104 degree fever) Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar leads a large ensemble in this comedy.

Welcome to the Jungle box office update at 7 pm The latest update on trade tracker Sacnilk states that Welcome to the Jungle collected ₹19.16 crore. It looks set at crossing the ₹20 crore mark by the end of the day, or even more, making its highest single-day haul so far. The Akshay Kumar film collected ₹15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. Saturday saw a growth, with ₹20 crore. Including ₹3.75 crore from paid previews, the India net collection now stands at ₹58.16 crore.

About Welcome To The Jungle Welcome To The Jungle stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Akshay is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career. The actor is firmly in his comedy era, as his recent films in the genre have performed well at the box office. His last release, Bhooth Bangla, a Priyadarshan comedy, was a hit. Before that, he starred in Jolly LLB 3, the legal comedy-drama that was also well received by audiences and emerged as a box-office success. His 2025 film Housefull 5 was likewise one of the biggest hits of the year.

It is the third film in the Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The franchise's second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015.

“Welcome To The Jungle shines in the performance department. It leans heavily on Akshay Kumar’s effortless chemistry with his Hera Pheri team- Paresh, Rajpal and Suniel Shetty. Arshad Warsi doesn't have a lot to do here, but he adds some fun. Additionally, Farida Jalal as Badi Bi is outstanding, showing off brilliant comic timing, as does Kiran Kumar as Murad Chacha. Together, they bring the house down,” read an excerpt from the HT review of the film.